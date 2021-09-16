Personalities

The White House has responded again to spitfire rapper Nicki Minaj’s claim that she was invited there to discuss COVID-19 vaccines.
On Thursday, administration officials for President Joe Biden doubled down by saying they had only “an early-stage call” with Minaj to answer her questions about vaccine safety.
Minaj, who made tidal waves this week with tweets expressing her doubts about COVID vaccines, told a different story Wednesday.
“Do y’all think I would go on the internet and lie about being invited to the ... White House?” Minaj said in an Instagram video.
Nonetheless, the matter made its way to a White House press briefing Thursday, where Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked to address the discrepancy between the administration’s account and the rapper’s.
“We offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she had about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine,” Psaki said. “It was simply an offer to have a conversation and an early-stage call.”
Psaki said she hoped that people who have a platform as large as Minaj’s would “project accurate information” about the effectiveness, safety and availability of the vaccine.
***
Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of 2021.
Sony Pictures Television announced the plan Thursday, the same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards are airing.
Richards, who also lost his role as “Jeopardy!” executive producer, was initially tapped as Alex Trebek’s successor but left the show after past misogynistic and disparaging comments surfaced.
Bialik was tapped as interim host, and her episodes will air through Nov. 5. After that, Sony says Jennings and Bialik will share hosting duties based on their schedules through the end of 2021. No on-air auditions of other potential hosts were announced.
— From wire reports