Personalities

After a day of did they or didn’t they speculation, Kourtney Kardashian confirmed Wednesday on Instagram that her Las Vegas wedding was just for fun and she’s not legally hitched to Travis Barker.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect,” Kardashian wrote under photos of the two at One Love Wedding chapel.

They requested an Elvis impersonator and chapel owner Marty Frierson told The Associated Press that he drummed one up after somebody booked the gig and paid online.

He never laid eyes on a marriage license.

No worries, Kourt and Trav fans. Much ado in the way of wedding celebrations is planned for later.

Barker, 46, popped the question in October, beachside with a ring of red roses and white candles at a Montecito, California, hotel. The two went Instagram official with their relationship in February 2021.

***

DJ Khaled is set to bring his hip-hop hypeman mannerisms to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Grammy Award-winning superstar has been named the latest celebrity to receive a star on the popular Los Angeles landmark.

Executive producer Ana Martinez described the chart-topping hit-maker as “one of the most popular and ever-present impresarios of the rap industry” in the announcement for the April 11 ceremony.

The 2,719th star in his honor will placed on the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard, just steps away from Amoeba Music record store.

The in-demand producer, whose given name is Khaled Mohammed Khaled, is known for his social media savvy, opulent lifestyle and for yelling affirming catchphrases such as “bless up,” “anotha one” and “we the best” on collaborations with the likes of John Legend, Mary J. Blige, Drake, Rihanna and the late Nipsey Hussle.