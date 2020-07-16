Amid controversy over Nick Cannon’s anti-Semitic comments on his podcast, Fox announced late Wednesday that the actor will keep his gig as the host of “The Masked Singer,” hours after ViacomCBS cut ties with him.
“He is clear and remorseful that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate. This was important for us to observe,” Fox said in a statement.
Cannon caused a stir with the June 30 episode of his podcast, “Cannon’s Class,” on which Richard Griffin — former Public Enemy member Professor Griff — appeared. In the hour-plus episode, Cannon and Griffin contended that Black people are the true Hebrews and Jews have usurped that identity. Cannon then argued that lighter-skinned people — “Jewish people, white people, Europeans” — “are a little less” and have a “deficiency” that historically caused them to act out of fear and commit acts of violence to survive.
Cannon apologized to the Jewish community late Wednesday for his “hurtful and divisive” words. “They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from.”
Until his firing, Cannon produced “Wild ’n Out,” a comedy improv series for VH1, the ViacomCBS-owned cable channel.
Former first lady Michelle Obama will host a podcast for Spotify Technology SA, adding another big name to the Swedish audio giant’s lineup of exclusive shows.
Obama will interview friends, family and celebrities, including her brother and mother, as well as comedian Conan O’Brien and journalist Michele Norris, the online music company said Thursday.
Spotify will release the first of nine episodes of “The Michelle Obama Podcast” on July 29 to its nearly 300 million users, and release subsequent episodes weekly. It is the first program to come out of a deal between Spotify and Higher Ground, the company she runs with her husband, former President Barack Obama.
