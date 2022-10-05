Personalities

“Million Dollar Baby” star Hilary Swank is about to have some babies of her own.

The 48-year-old actor revealed Wednesday on “Good Morning America” that she is going to be a mom — “not just of one, but of two.”

“I’m so happy to share it with you and with America right now,” a beaming Swank said. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time.”

The Oscar winner is expecting twins with social venture entrepreneur Philip Schneider, whom she married in 2018. The news came at the end of Swank’s “GMA” appearance promoting her new ABC show, “Alaska Daily,” a journalism drama where she plays an investigative reporter who moves from New York to Alaska after taking a hit to her professional reputation.

According to People magazine, Swank later told Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa of “Live With Kelly and Ryan” that the cast and crew of “Alaska Daily” did not know she was pregnant until her Wednesday announcement on national television.

Health-wise, Swank said she’s “feeling good right now,” despite experiencing some jet lag upon switching from Pacific to Eastern Time.

***

Coldplay postponed its forthcoming shows in Brazil because of singer Chris Martin’s health issues.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, the band announced that Martin had been ordered by his doctor to rest due to a “serious lung infection.”

The British pop group was in the middle of the South American leg of its Music of the Spheres world tour to promote its ninth studio album of the same name. Coldplay’s most recent performance was in Santiago, Chile, on Sept. 24.

According to Coldplay’s website, the tour is scheduled to restart on Oct. 25 at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires. Last month, the band announced that two of its 10 Buenos Aires shows would be broadcast to thousands of movie theaters in more than 70 countries on Oct. 28-29.