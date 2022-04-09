Personalities

It’s official — Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged — again!

On Friday night, the “Let’s Get Loud” superstar shared the exciting news on her members-only fan newsletter, On the JLo. In the video message, Lopez is admiring her green engagement ring. She shared in a previous newsletter why green is a meaningful color.

“I always say the color green say is my lucky color,” she wrote. “Maybe you can remember a certain green dress.”

Earlier in the day, Lopez hinted on her social media accounts that she had big news .

Affleck and Lopez’s engagement comes nearly a year after they were first spotted hanging out in Montana, not long after the music icon’s split with Alex Rodriguez. It wasn’t long before they were photographed smooching at Nobu, the popular Malibu sushi spot.

This will be Lopez’s fourth marriage and Affleck’s second.

***

A gunman accused of shooting and seriously wounding Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stealing her two French bulldogs was mistakenly released from jail and is being sought, authorities said Friday.

James Howard Jackson, 19, was facing an attempted murder charge when he was released from Los Angeles County’s jail on Wednesday “due to a clerical error,” the county Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Jackson is one of five people arrested in connection with the Feb. 24, 2021, attack in Hollywood. Prosecutors said Jackson and two other alleged gang members had driven around looking for expensive French bulldogs to steal, then spotted, tailed and robbed Ryan Fischer as he walked Lady Gaga’s dogs near Sunset Boulevard.

Jackson already had been charged in the attack and had pleaded not guilty when the county district attorney’s office filed a superceding indictment Tuesday with multiple new charges.