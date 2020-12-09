Personalities

“Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin and Nobel laureate and “Beloved” author Toni Morrison will be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame Thursday as part of a posthumous class of Black honorees that also includes Henrietta Lacks, whose cells were widely used in biomedical research; Barbara Hillary, the first Black woman to travel to both the North and South Poles, and civil rights activists Barbara Rose Johns Powell and Mary Church Terrell.
The evening ceremony will be the first in a series of planned virtual inductions meant to correct a lack of diversity among honorees, hall officials said in a news release.
Franklin won 18 Grammy awards and, in 1987, became the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She died of pancreatic cancer in 2018 at age 76.
Morrison helped raise American multiculturalism to the world stage. She was nearly 40 when her first novel, “The Bluest Eye,” was published. After just six novels, Morrison in 1993 became the first Black woman to receive the Nobel literature prize.
The case of Henrietta Lacks began when researchers took a sample of cancer cells without her permission while she was under anesthesia . The so-called “HeLa” cells became crucial for understanding viruses, cancer treatments, in vitro fertilization and development of vaccines. She died in 1951 at just 31.
The adventurer Hillary became fascinated with travel after retiring from a nursing career. She was 75 years old when she became the first Black woman to set foot on the North Pole, and stood on the South Pole five years later. She died at 88 in 2019.
Johns Powell was 16 years old in 1951, when she led a student strike for equal education at R.R. Moton High School in Farmville. She died at 56 in 1991.
Born during the Civil War, Terrell was a dedicated suffragist whose civil rights activism continued up until her death in 1954 at the age of 90. She was a founding member and the first president of the National Association of Colored Women and a charter member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the Colored Women’s League of Washington.
