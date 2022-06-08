Personalities

Is America ready for a President Rock?

20220609* The “Devil Without a Cause” rock-rapper Kid Rock told Tucker Carlson he might consider running for office someday.

“One day, if I ever thought, if I was bored, sitting around, really thought I could serve my county and help them out, stir things up a little bit and do what’s right, I’d have to take a hard look at it,” he said in an interview that debuted Tuesday.

Born Robert James Ritchie in Romeo, Mich., the 51-year-old musician strongly supported former President Donald Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Carlson asked the musician if he would consider taking on Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, even though the filing deadline to run has passed.

Rock said he preferred his current occupation to a job in government.

The interview aired on Fox News’ streaming service.

Rock had hinted at a 2017 Senate run in Michigan, which he later confessed was a ploy to push an upcoming album.

***

It’s a doggone good story with a Hollywood ending.

An Albany woman says she was reunited with her pet dog after actress Hilary Swank came across the lost canine.

Chelsea Blackwell’s dachshund, Blue, went missing Monday and was gone for about an hour, she told the Times Union.

Blackwell had searched around town before ending up near a Greyhound bus station, where she observed police cars and camera crews. A man told Blackwell a celebrity found the dog — and she soon learned it was Swank.

“As soon as she got out of the car, I kissed Blue and said, ‘Thank you so much,’” Blackwell told the Albany newspaper.

Swank, 47, is reportedly in Albany to shoot an undisclosed movie.