Personalities

Police say an 18-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of actor Eddie Hassell during a random robbery at a suburban Dallas apartment complex parking lot over the weekend.

Grand Prairie police say D’jon Antone was arrested on a capital murder charge Wednesday at his home in Dallas. Antone was being held Thursday at the Grand Prairie Detention Center on $500,000 bond.

Hassell, 30, was known for his roles in the NBC show “Surface” and the 2010 film “The Kids Are All Right.” Police have said Hassell, who lived in Waco, was shot around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday in Grand Prairie.

Police spokesman Mark Beseda said Hassell was visiting a friend at the apartment complex and was shot after going to the parking lot to retrieve something.

******

Baby Nancy, the first Black baby doll to have an Afro and other authentic features, was inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame on Thursday, along with sidewalk chalk and the wooden block game Jenga.

The 2020 honorees were recognized for their creativity and popularity over time.