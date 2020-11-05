Personalities

Police say an 18-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of actor Eddie Hassell during a random robbery at a suburban Dallas apartment complex parking lot over the weekend.
Grand Prairie police say D’jon Antone was arrested on a capital murder charge Wednesday at his home in Dallas. Antone was being held Thursday at the Grand Prairie Detention Center on $500,000 bond.
Hassell, 30, was known for his roles in the NBC show “Surface” and the 2010 film “The Kids Are All Right.” Police have said Hassell, who lived in Waco, was shot around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday in Grand Prairie.
Police spokesman Mark Beseda said Hassell was visiting a friend at the apartment complex and was shot after going to the parking lot to retrieve something.
******
Baby Nancy, the first Black baby doll to have an Afro and other authentic features, was inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame on Thursday, along with sidewalk chalk and the wooden block game Jenga.
The 2020 honorees were recognized for their creativity and popularity over time.
They were chosen by a panel of experts from among 12 finalists that included bingo, Breyer Horses, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, My Little Pony, Risk, Sorry!, Tamagotchi and Yahtzee.
******
The Cherokee Nation has agreed to buy the ranch where Will Rogers was born from the Oklahoma Historical Society. The Cherokee Nation signed a purchase agreement Wednesday and promised to make needed repairs, restorations and preservation efforts immediately. The society has operated the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch, 35 miles north of Tulsa, as a museum, but has been short on funds in recent years.
“It’s a special place for the Cherokee Nation and for the state of Oklahoma,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “But we can make it even more special.”
The museum shows what life was like on a late 19th-century ranch in what was known as Indian Territory and provides details on Rogers’ Cherokee lineage.
— From wire reports