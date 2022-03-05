Personalities

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie visited war-wrecked Yemen on Sunday to show solidarity with displaced families in hopes of mobilizing support for an upcoming fundraising conference, the United Nations said.

Jolie, who is special envoy for the U.N. on refugee issues, landed in the southern coastal city of Aden to meet with families and refugees there. Aden is the seat of the internationally recognized government.

The U.N. refugee agency said it hopes that Jolie’s visit would draw attention to growing humanitarian needs in Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest country, ahead of the annual High Level Pledging Conference for Yemen on March 16.

***

Tyler Perry will give the keynote address at Emory University’s commencement ceremony on May 9 and will receive an honorary doctor of letters degree.

The actor and director founded Tyler Perry studios in Atlanta in 2006. That same year he founded the Perry Foundation, which aims to help economically disadvantaged people improve their quality of life.

Honorary degrees will also be conferred on Louise Glenn, a founding trustee of The Wilbur & Hilda Glenn Family Foundation; and Sally Yates, a partner at King & Spalding law firm.

***

Batman has his fair share of pressures, from saving Gotham to saving movie theaters. And while they’re still decidedly works in progress, “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson, managed to give a glimmer of hope to both by grossing $128.5 million in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday.

The latest relaunch of the 80-year-old comic book character is well above Warner Bros.’ estimates going into the weekend, which had the film pegged for a debut in the $90 million range. It’s the best opening of 2022 and the second best of the pandemic, yet it’s more than $100 million shy of “Spider-Man: No Way Home’s” $260 million opening weekend in December.