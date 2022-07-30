Personalities

More than six years after Prince Rogers Nelson unexpectedly died and left no will, the court case surrounding the music legend’s estate has come to an end. “Prince can now rest in peace,” said his half sister, Sharon Nelson, after a hearing in Carver County District Court on Friday.

The biggest controversies — the value of Prince’s estate and who is entitled to what shares — were settled in January. Friday’s hearing cleared a path for the disbursement of Prince’s assets and ending Comerica Bank’s oversight as estate administrator.

“There has never been a probate case in Minnesota as complicated as this one,” said Joe Cassioppi, an attorney from Fredrikson & Byron representing Comerica in the case.

The $156.4 million estate will be split among Prince’s three oldest siblings or their families and New York music company Primary Wave. After taxes and other liabilities, court documents show about $104.8 million was available for distribution as of January.

Prince died of an accidental fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park mansion in Chanhassen, Minn., in April 2016.

***

Johnny Depp made his first public foray into painting, and it almost instantly brought in $3.6 million. The actor-musician debuted his “Friends & Heroes” collection last week through Britain’s Castle Fine Art galleries. Hours later, all 780 prints had sold out.

Depp had promoted the collection through an Instagram post that showed him sitting on a bench in front of its four pieces — portraits of Bob Dylan, Al Pacino, the late Elizabeth Taylor and Keith Richards. Prints were signed by Depp and emblazoned with his Bunnyman logo, which was inspired by his son, Jack. Each print was listed for the pounds equivalent of $3,973 (or $15,040 for the whole set).

“I’ve always used art to express my feelings and to reflect on those who matter most to me,” Depp told Castle Fine Art. “Like my family, friends and people I admire.”