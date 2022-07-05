Personalities

Canadian singer and rapper Drake joined the Backstreet Boys in concert in Toronto for a crowd-pleasing rendition of “I Want It That Way” — a classic from the band that holds a special place in his heart. Drake, who was born in Toronto, agreed to make a surprise appearance on the group’s DNA world tour after bumping into one of theband members “at a restaurant the other night.”

Before the song began, Drake took a moment to reminisce about a middle-school crush who approached him at his bar mitzvah and asked him to dance to “I Want It That Way” when he was 13.

“This girl that I was in love with came up to me while one of the greatest songs in the world was playing ... and it was the first time I ever felt acknowledged. It was the first time I ever felt like I had a shot at being cool,” Drake told the crowd.

“I really made it,” the Grammy winner captioned a photo of himself onstage with the Backstreet Boys in his Instagram Story.

The epic collaboration came two weeks after Drake unexpectedly released his seventh studio album, “Honestly, Nevermind.”

***

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean have a baby on the way.

The R&B singer was spotted strolling through Beverly Hills, sporting a new baby bump alongside her partner, rapper Big Sean. After a photo of the couple hit the internet, Sean confirmed the news on his Instagram, expressing his excitement at bringing new life into the world.

“Whole new motivation foreal!” Sean wrote in his Instagram Story. “Very grateful God continues to bless us thank you.”

Sean and Aiko began dating in 2016 and released an album together called “Twenty88” — a futuristic play on their shared birthyear, 1988. In 2020, Sean rapped about the pain of his partner enduring a miscarriage on his song “Deep Reverence,” which features the late Nipsey Hussle.