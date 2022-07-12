Personalities

On Tuesday, the Library of Congress announced Ada Limón had been named the 24th U.S. poet laureate, officially called the “poet laureate consultant in poetry.” Her one-year term begins Sept. 29 with the traditional reading at the Library’s Coolidge Auditorium, one of the laureate’s few formal obligations.

Limón, who succeeds Joy Harjo, is an award-winning and unusually popular poet, with her collection “Bright Dead Things” selling more than 40,000 copies. She has published six books of poetry, most recently “The Hurting Kind,” and also hosts the podcast “The Slowdown.”

Limón is known in part for her poems about nature and hopes to give readings at parks and other settings that emphasize and celebrate our place in the world.

“Poetry is a way ... to remember our relationship with the natural world is reciprocal,” she said. “It’s having a place to breathe and having a place to pay attention.”

Almost two years after his death, Chadwick Boseman earned a posthumous Emmy nomination Tuesday for reprising his role as T’Challa in Disney+’s “What If…?” The series was dedicated to “our friend, our inspiration and our hero.”

Boseman scored a posthumous Oscar nomination for his performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” but lost to Anthony Hopkins for “The Father” in 2021.

Boseman died Aug. 28, 2020, after a private battle with colon cancer.

Jessica Walter, who died in March 2021, earned her second posthumous nomination and sixth overall for her voiceover work in “Archer.” The animated show’s 12th season finale bid farewell to Walter’s Malory, giving her one final mission to save her son Sterling from his kidnappers.

Norm Macdonald’s surprise Netflix stand-up special, “Nothing Special,” filmed in his living room shortly before he died of cancer, was nominated for outstanding prerecorded variety special.