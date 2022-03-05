Personalities

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy spoke Friday about his mental state after fleeing Ukraine for Los Angeles.

“I’m a big boy, but I know for a fact that I’m going through something mentally,” he said on “Good Morning America.” “I get into these cry moments, I’m emotional, I can’t control it.”

The 42-year-old Ukrainian American publicly chronicled his journey out of Ukraine after Russia invaded, including a train ride to Poland and a flight to Los Angeles, which landed Wednesday.

In Friday’s interview, Chmerkovskiy sounded remorseful. “I cried from the airport, I felt embarrassed ... the entire ride back cause I was the only man on the train amongst all women and children,” he said. “I feel guilty. I feel bad. I feel ashamed.”

Chmerkovskiy was in Kyiv when Russia began attacking the city on Feb. 24.

Mitchell Ryan, who played a villainous general in the first “Lethal Weapon” movie, a ruthless businessman on TV’s “Santa Barbara” and had character roles on the soap opera “Dark Shadows” and the 1990s sitcom “Dharma & Greg,” died Friday. He was 88.

His stepdaughter, Denise Freed, said he died of congestive heart failure at his Los Angeles home.

Ryan’s career spanned more than a half-century, beginning with an uncredited role in the 1958 Robert Mitchum film “Thunder Road.” He was a general-turned-heroin smuggler in “Lethal Weapon,” a police officer in “Magnum Force” and “Electra Glide in Blue,” and a conniving, murderous Las Vegas businessman in the nighttime TV soap opera “Santa Barbara.”

Ryan played Burke Devlin on the cult 1960s soap opera “Dark Shadows” for one season. He had roles on many TV shows and in movies ranging from “High Plains Drifter” with Clint Eastwood to “Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers.” In the 1990s, he played Greg’s wealthy father on “Dharma & Greg.”

He also performed in the theater, including Broadway appearances in “Wait Until Dark,” “Medea” and “The Price.”