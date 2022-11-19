Personalities

Al Roker is recovering after he was hospitalized last week for blood clots, the NBC “Today” show weather anchor said.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs,” Roker, 68, wrote on Instagram.

“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” he added. “Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

It wasn’t immediately announced whether Roker would be able to co-host NBC’s coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which he has done since 1995.

***

After dating for nearly two years — and countless headlines about their relationship — Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are reportedly “taking a break,” People reported.

One friend told the magazine “they have different priorities that are keeping them apart,” while another source called it “a very amicable decision.”

Styles and Wilde have been dating since he starred in her recent film, “Don’t Worry Darling,” following Wilde’s breakup from fellow actor Jason Sudeikis.

In August, Styles and Wilde addressed the “toxic negativity” that surrounded their relationship.

“Can you imagine ... going on a second date with someone and being like, ‘OK, there’s this corner of the [internet], and they’re going to say this, and it’s going to be really crazy, and they’re going to be really mean, and it’s not real,” Styles told Rolling Stone.

Styles is currently on tour in Mexico and will travel for dates in Australia, New Zealand and Europe early next year. Meanwhile, the source said, Wilde “is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.”