Personalities

Rosamund Pike, who stars in the Amazon Prime Video series based on Robert Jordan’s “The Wheel of Time” books, also took on the epic task of narrating the audio edition of the late author’s fantasy classic “The Eye of the World.”
“The Eye of the World,” published in 1990, is the first volume of Jordan’s “The Wheel of Time” epic.
Macmillan Audio announced Thursday that the audiobook comes out Nov. 16, three days before the Amazon series airs. The audio is 30 hours long, and includes a vast catalog of pronunciations and characters.
“I’m excited to bring ‘The Wheel of Time’’ series to life in a different way once again,” Pike said in a statement. “‘The Wheel of Time’ is an especially great series for audiobook listeners to immerse themselves in, and I reveled in voicing the robust collection of unique characters.”
The Oscar-nominated actor stars as Moiraine Damodred in the “Wheel of Time” series, which also features Marcus Rutherford, Josha Stradowski and Zoë Robins.
Atlanta rapper Young Thug said an apartment concierge let an unknown person take his Louis Vuitton bag holding about 200 unreleased songs and more than $100,000 worth of jewelry and cash.
The performer’s allegations are in a lawsuit against the company that manages the apartment complex where he lived and its concierge company, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
According to the lawsuit, a concierge at Trace Apartments put the bag in a secure location after the rapper, whose legal name is Jeffery Williams, accidentally left it next to his vehicle on Nov. 1, 2020, but another employee released it to someone else.
The missing bag contained a hard drive with about 200 unreleased songs that are worth at least $1 million, the lawsuit said.
The bag also held $40,000 in cash, a diamond-encrusted watch worth $57,000 and a $37,000 chain with inset diamonds, according to the lawsuit.
