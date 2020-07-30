After sharing heartfelt memories of Regis Philbin this week, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” will honor the late television legend on Friday by airing an updated version of Philbin’s 2011 farewell show.
Hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest announced that “Live” will look back on the Emmy-winning “Regis Farewell Celebration Special” episode from Nov. 18, 2011.
The special send-off celebrates Philbin’s nearly three decades on “Live” and features favorite guests, musical tributes and Philbin’s reflections on his years with the iconic morning program.
Philbin hosted the “Live” morning show with Kathie Lee Gifford when it was nationally syndicated in 1988. The show became “Live! with Regis and Kelly” after Gifford left in 2001. Philbin died on July 24 at the age of 88.
***
Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey didn’t want to write an ordinary celebrity book.
“This is not a traditional memoir, or an advice book, but rather a playbook based on adventures in my life,” McConaughey, 50, said in a statement about “Greenlights,” which comes out Oct. 20. “Adventures that have been significant, enlightening, and funny, sometimes because they were meant to be but mostly because they didn’t try to be.”
According to Crown, the actor known for films “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Magic Mike” will draw upon a diary he has kept for 35 years.
***
Placido Domingo will make his first public appearance since recovering from coronavirus to accept a lifetime achievement award in Austria next week.
The famed tenor will receive the honor on Aug. 6 in Salzburg by the organization behind Austria’s Music Prize . The award recognizes Domingo, 79, as ‘’one of the best and most influential vocal actors in the world,’’ saying “he has set international standards at the highest level for decades.’’
Domingo, who was treated for coronavirus in Mexico, will perform this summer in Italy.
