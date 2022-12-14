Personalities

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the longtime and beloved dancing DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and a former contestant on “So You Think You Can Dance,” died by suicide Tuesday in an Encino, Calif., hotel room. He was 40.

tWitch started his tenure at “The Ellen Show” in 2014 and was later promoted to co-executive producer in 2020.

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him,” Ellen DeGeneres stated on Twitter, alongside a photo of the two embracing in a hug backstage.

The dancer-DJ also appeared in such films as “Step Up: All In” and “Magic Mike XXL” and was featured in Disney+’s ”The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” released this year. He also had placed as a runner-up on “So You Think You Can Dance” and later judged season 17 of the dance competition show.

Boss posted dance videos on TikTok with his wife, Allison Holker Boss, who is also a professional dancer, with their three children making guest appearances.

When it hit theaters in 1991, Walt Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” captured audiences, critics and, later, a best picture Oscar nomination — a first for any animated movie. A TV special celebrating the 30th anniversary of that nomination hopes to bring something new to a tale as old as time.

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration,” airing Thursday on ABC and streaming on Disney+ the next day, will combine animation and new live-action performances. This fresh take comes with a diverse cast led by Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer H.E.R. as the bookish Belle, opposite Josh Groban’s Beast.

The supporting players include Martin Short as the candelabra Lumière, Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth and Rizwan Manji as LeFou. There also will be cameos from some of the original movie’s voice talent, including Paige O’Hara (Belle) and Richard White (Gaston). Alan Menken, the composer who won an Oscar for the movie’s titular song, will accompany H.E.R. on the piano.