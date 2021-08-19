Personalities

Britney Spears is disputing an allegation she battered a female employee during an incident at her private mansion in Southern California earlier this week.

The unidentified employee made a report to investigators claiming the pop star struck her during the alleged confrontation at 10:25 a.m. on Monday, a spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told the Daily News.

“She alleged Ms. Spears battered her. Deputies took a report and the investigation is ongoing, ” Capt. Eric Buschow said.

Spears’ new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said Thursday he was confident the probe would find no criminal wrongdoing.

It’s not going anywhere. It’s an overblown cellphone incident. That’s really all I can say,” Rosengart said. “It’s overblown, gossip nonsense.”

Spears, 39, has been back in the headlines this summer amid her quest to end or revamp the strict conservatorship that has dictated nearly every aspect of her life for the past 13 years, ever since she was involuntarily hospitalized in 2008.

