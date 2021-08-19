Personalities

Britney Spears is disputing an allegation she battered a female employee during an incident at her private mansion in Southern California earlier this week.
The unidentified employee made a report to investigators claiming the pop star struck her during the alleged confrontation at 10:25 a.m. on Monday, a spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told the Daily News.
“She alleged Ms. Spears battered her. Deputies took a report and the investigation is ongoing, ” Capt. Eric Buschow said.
Spears’ new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said Thursday he was confident the probe would find no criminal wrongdoing.
It’s not going anywhere. It’s an overblown cellphone incident. That’s really all I can say,” Rosengart said. “It’s overblown, gossip nonsense.”
Spears, 39, has been back in the headlines this summer amid her quest to end or revamp the strict conservatorship that has dictated nearly every aspect of her life for the past 13 years, ever since she was involuntarily hospitalized in 2008.
***
Neil Young has pulled out of the Farm Aid benefit concert that is scheduled in Hartford, Conn. on Sept. 25, he announced on his official site on Wednesday.
On neilyoungarchives.com, the musician said “
My soul tells me it would be wrong to risk having anyone die because they wanted to hear music and be with friends.”
The remaining five headliners in the show are Willie Nelson & Family, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds and Margo Price. The Farm Aid organization helps family farms and educates people about the need for local agriculture.
Young is the latest superstar entertainer to pull out of upcoming shows as a result of the health crisis. Others include Garth Brooks,
Korn,
Limp Bizkit,
Stevie Nicks, Taylor Swift, Michael Buble, Rage Against the Machine and Roger Waters.
— From wire reports