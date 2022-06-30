Personalities

The 2022 Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction has gone to Jesmyn Ward, who at 45, is the youngest person to receive the library’s fiction award and is being honored for her lifetime of work examining racism and social injustice.

Ward’s “Salvage the Bones” earned the 2011 National Book Award and her “Sing, Unburied, Sing” won the 2017 National Book Award. Her nonfiction work includes the memoir “Men We Reaped,” a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award, and the 2020 work “Navigate Your Stars.” She is also the editor of the anthology “The Fire This Time: A New Generation Speaks About Race.” Ward, who is a professor of creative writing at Tulane University, was the recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship in 2017.

The virtual prize ceremony will take place at the 2022 National Book Festival on Sept. 3 in Washington, D.C.

***

Sonny Barger, the leather-clad figurehead of the notorious Hells Angels motorcycle club, died Wednesday night. He was 83.

“If you are reading this message, you’ll know that I’m gone. I’ve asked that this note be posted immediately after my passing,” said a post on his Facebook page. “I’ve lived a long and good life filled with adventure. And I’ve had the privilege to be part of an amazing club.”

Barger’s former attorney, Fritz Clapp, said Barger had liver cancer and died at home in Livermore, Calif. He said Barger composed the post placed on the page managed by Barger’s wife, Zorana.

Ralph “Sonny” Barger was a founding member of the Oakland, Calif., chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957 and was present at the 1969 Rolling Stones concert at Altamont Speedway during which bikers hired as security staff fatally stabbed a concertgoer who pulled a gun on a member. Of the killing, Barger argued the Hells Angels acted in self-defense. The club member charged in the incident was acquitted.

Barger wrote three books about his life and philosophy, including a best-selling autobiography, “Hell’s Angel.” He also wrote two novels.