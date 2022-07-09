Personalities

Tony Sirico, the actor best known as loyal gangster Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri in the HBO drama “The Sopranos,” has died. He was 79.

Sirico died Friday morning in an assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., his manager Bob McGowan confirmed. No cause of death was revealed, but the actor had dementia.

Michael Imperioli, the actor’s “Sopranos” co-star, honored Sirico in an Instagram post shared Friday.

“It pains me to say that my dear friend, colleague and partner in crime, the great TONY SIRICO has passed away today,” wrote Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti on the lauded series. “Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone i’ve ever known.

While Sirico was most known for his time on the HBO drama , his additional credits include “White Hot,” “Goodfellas” and “Family Guy.”

A leading fashion designer whose accessories were used by celebrities and characters in the “Sex and the City” TV series was arrested in her hometown of Cali, Colombia, and faces extradition to the United States on charges of smuggling crocodile handbags, Colombian prosecutors said Friday.

Nancy Gonzalez faces charges in the U.S. Southern District of Florida that could lead to up to 25 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

While the sale of some crocodile skins is legal, it requires a certificate, which can be costly and hard to obtain.

Investigators in the U.S. and Colombia say that Gonzalez smuggled hundreds of handbags by paying passengers to carry them in their personal luggage on flights to the U.S. and instructed them to say the items were gifts for their relatives if they were asked any questions by customs agents.

The handbags can sell for up to $10,000 in the U.S and Europe.

An email sent to Gonzalez's website seeking comment was not immediately returned.