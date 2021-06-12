Personalities

Ned Beatty, the indelible character actor whose first film role as a genial vacationer raped by a backwoodsman in 1972’s “Deliverance” launched him on a long and prolific career, died Sunday. He was 83.
His manager, Deborah Miller, said he died of natural causes while surrounded by friends and loved ones at his home in Los Angeles.
After years in regional theater, Beatty was cast in “Deliverance” as Bobby Trippe, the happy-go-lucky member of a male river-boating party terrorized by backwoods thugs. The scene established Beatty as an actor whose name moviegoers may not have known but whose face they always recognized. He received only one Oscar nomination, as supporting actor for his role as corporate executive Arthur Jensen in 1976’s “Network,” but he contributed to some of the most popular movies of his time and worked constantly, his credits including more than 150 movies and TV shows.
He was memorable as Otis, the idiot henchman of Lex Luthor in the first two Christopher Reeve “Superman” movies and as the racist sheriff in “White Lightning.” Other films included “All The President’s Men,” “The Front Page,” “Nashville” and “The Big Easy.”
He landed a rare leading role in the Irish film “Hear My Song” in 1991. Between movies, Beatty worked often in TV and theater. He had recurring roles in “Roseanne” as John Goodman’s father and as a detective on “Homicide: Life on the Streets.”
On Broadway, he won critical praise (and a Drama Desk Award) for his portrayal of Big Daddy in a revival of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” a role he had first played as a 21-year-old in a stock company production. His more recent movies included “Toy Story 3” in 2010 and two releases from 2013, “The Big Ask” and “Baggage Claim.” He retired soon after.
Beatty spent 10 summers at the Barter Theatre in Abingdon and eight years at Washington’s Arena Stage Company, where he appeared in Anton Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya” and starred in Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman.” Then his life changed forever when he took a train to New York to audition for director John Boorman for the role of Bobby Trippe.
Beatty, who married Sandra Johnson in 1999, had eight children from three previous marriages.
— The Associated Press