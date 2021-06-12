Personalities

Ned Beatty, the indelible character actor whose first film role as a genial vacationer raped by a backwoodsman in 1972’s “Deliverance” launched him on a long and prolific career, died Sunday. He was 83.

His manager, Deborah Miller, said he died of natural causes while surrounded by friends and loved ones at his home in Los Angeles.

After years in regional theater, Beatty was cast in “Deliverance” as Bobby Trippe, the happy-go-lucky member of a male river-boating party terrorized by backwoods thugs. The scene established Beatty as an actor whose name moviegoers may not have known but whose face they always recognized. He received only one Oscar nomination, as supporting actor for his role as corporate executive Arthur Jensen in 1976’s “Network,” but he contributed to some of the most popular movies of his time and worked constantly, his credits including more than 150 movies and TV shows.

He was memorable as Otis, the idiot henchman of Lex Luthor in the first two Christopher Reeve “Superman” movies and as the racist sheriff in “White Lightning.” Other films included “All The President’s Men,” “The Front Page,” “Nashville” and “The Big Easy.”