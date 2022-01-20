Personalities

Rock ‘n’ roll icon Tina Turner and her husband have reportedly bought a $76 million estate with 10 buildings, pond, stream, swimming pool and boat dock on Lake Zurich.

The 82-year-old star’s husband, Erwin Bach, was quoted in daily Handelszeitung as saying the couple acquired the century-old, 260,000-square-foot property in the village of Staefa in September.

Bach said the purchase was a logical step because they both “feel very comfortable in Switzerland.”

Swiss news reports say they will live near Swiss tennis superstar Roger Federer, who reportedly also looked at the property before settling on a different one further east along the lake.

Turner, known for such hits as “Proud Mary” and “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and dynamic on-stage performances, married German music executive Bach in 2013 after a long relationship. She has lived in Switzerland with him since 1994.

Turner and Bach have rented a home in the town of Kuesnacht, closer to the city of Zurich, for years.

***