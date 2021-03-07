Personalities

Christian Grey is tying up the loose ends of his side of the story this summer. “Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as told by Christian” is set to hit shelves on June 1, the publisher said Sunday.
The book is the conclusion to author E L James’ trilogy from Christian’s point of view. Previous books include “Grey” and “Darker.” James said “Freed” has been a labor of love. “For me, just as for Anastasia Steele, Christian is a challenging, infuriating, and endlessly fascinating character,” she said. “Living in his head is exhausting, but I got to explore aspects of his life in ‘Freed’ that we only glimpsed in the original trilogy.”
“Freed” will be published by the Bloom Books imprint of Sourcebooks. James’ “Fifty Shades of Grey” trilogy has sold over 150 million copies worldwide and was adapted into a series of films that made over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office.
***
Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B and Billie Eilish are set to perform at next week’s Grammy Awards.
The Recording Academy said Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa will also hit the stage at Sunday’s event. The show will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+.
Trevor Noah is hosting the show for the first time. Other guests include Chris Martin, John Mayer, Doja Cat, Maren Morris, DaBaby, HAIM, Lil Baby, Brandi Carlile, Roddy Ricch, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas. The leading nominee with nine is Beyoncé, followed by Swift, Lipa and Ricch with six each.
***
A shooting on Interstate 85 in suburban Atlanta has claimed the life of a rising Texas rap artist, one of three interstate shootings in the metro area in two days, authorities said Saturday.
Rapper Corey Detiege, 33, who performed under the stage name Chucky Trill, died at an area hospital after Friday’s predawn shooting, police in suburban Gwinnett County said.
— The Associated Press