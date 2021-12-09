Personalities

Italy’s provocative filmmaker Lina Wertmueller, whose potent mix of sex and politics in “Swept Away” and “Seven Beauties” made her the first woman nominated for an Academy Award for directing and a cult figure on the New York film scene, has died, the Culture Ministry said. She was 93.

Wertmueller, who won a lifetime achievement Oscar in 2019, died overnight in Rome surrounded by her family, the LaPresse news agency reported, quoting her relatives.

Culture Minister Dario Franceschini paid tribute to Wertmueller Thursday, saying her “class and unmistakable style” had left its mark on Italian and world cinema. “Grazie Lina,” he said in a statement.

Olivia Rodrigo is coming back — but not with another album. The Grammy-nominated pop musician will be returning for Season 3 of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” the hit Disney+ TV show that made her a star in 2019.

Rodrigo will return for one more season of the show, the magazine reported, and possibly continue acting beyond that. Disney did not respond immediately to a request for confirmation and further details.