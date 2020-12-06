Personalities

President Donald Trump’s niece says her uncle is “criminal, cruel and traitorous” and belongs in prison after he leaves the White House.

Mary Trump, a psychologist, author and outspoken critic of her estranged relative, rejects the notion that putting a former president on trial would deepen the nation’s political divisions.

“If anybody deserves to be prosecuted and tried, it’s Donald,” she told The Associated Press in an interview last week. “[Otherwise] we just leave ourselves open to somebody who, believe it or not, is even worse than he is.”

Mary Trump, the daughter of the president’s elder brother, Fred Jr., announced this week she is writing a follow-up to this summer’s scathing bestseller about her uncle, “Too Much and Never Enough, How My Family Created The World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

Her new book, “The Reckoning,” from publisher St. Martin’s Press won’t be out until next July. It will trace what she says is America’s collective trauma from its founding on the backs of enslaved Africans to the burgeoning impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.