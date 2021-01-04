Personalities

Tanya Roberts, who captivated James Bond in “A View to a Kill” and later played Midge Pinciotti in the sitcom “That ’70s Show,” has been hospitalized after falling at her home. The actor had mistakenly been reported dead by her publicist earlier Monday.

Roberts’ publicist Mike Pingel later told The Associated Press Monday afternoon that Roberts, 65, was still alive but was in a poor condition. He had said earlier Monday that Roberts collapsed in her home on Dec. 24 and was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she was believed to have died on Sunday.

Pingel said Robert’s partner, Lance O’Brien, told him that he held his wife and she “seemed for him to slip away.”

Multiple media outlets, including the AP, reported Roberts’ death. The AP removed its obituary and sent an advisory noting that the actor was still alive.

One of Roberts highest profile roles was playing geologist Stacey Sutton opposite Roger Moore in 1985′s “A View to a Kill.”