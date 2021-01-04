Personalities

Tanya Roberts, who captivated James Bond in “A View to a Kill” and later played Midge Pinciotti in the sitcom “That ’70s Show,” has been hospitalized after falling at her home. The actor had mistakenly been reported dead by her publicist earlier Monday.
Roberts’ publicist Mike Pingel later told The Associated Press Monday afternoon that Roberts, 65, was still alive but was in a poor condition. He had said earlier Monday that Roberts collapsed in her home on Dec. 24 and was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she was believed to have died on Sunday.
Pingel said Robert’s partner, Lance O’Brien, told him that he held his wife and she “seemed for him to slip away.”
Multiple media outlets, including the AP, reported Roberts’ death. The AP removed its obituary and sent an advisory noting that the actor was still alive.
One of Roberts highest profile roles was playing geologist Stacey Sutton opposite Roger Moore in 1985′s “A View to a Kill.”
Roberts also appeared in such fantasy adventure films as “The Beastmaster” and “Hearts and Armour.” She replaced Shelley Hack in “Charlie’s Angels,” joining Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd as third Angel Julie. She also played comic book heroine Sheena — a female version of the Tarzan story — in a 1984 film.
A new generation of fans saw her on “That ’70s Show,” playing Midge, mother to Laura Prepon’s character Donna.
Cake designer Kerry Vincent, who hosted “Food Network Challenge” and appeared on a series of other baking shows, died Saturday. She was 75.
The Oklahoma State Sugar Art Show, which Vincent co-founded, said she died of an undisclosed illness.
Vincent, originally from Australia, was a judge on “Food Network Challenge” from 2006 to 2012 and the host of “Save My Bakery” in 2014.
Known as the “Queen of Cakes,” Vincent founded the Grand National Wedding Cake Competition and was inducted into the International Cake Exploration Societé Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Dessert Professional Hall of Fame in 2010.
