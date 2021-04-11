 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Personalities
0 comments

Personalities

  • 0

Gig-economy Western “Nomadland” won four prizes including best picture on Sunday at the British Academy Film Awards, which were handed out during a pandemic-curbed ceremony that recognized a diverse array of screen talent.

“Nomadland” filmmaker Chloe Zhao became only the second woman, and the first woman of color, to win the BAFTA for best director, and star Frances McDormand was named best actress. “Nomadland” also took the cinematography prize.

Emerald Fennell’s revenge comedy “Promising Young Woman” was named best British film, while the best actor trophy went to 83-year-old Anthony Hopkins for playing a man grappling with dementia in “The Father.”

An event that has been criticized with the label #BAFTAsSoWhite rewarded some diverse talents, including British star Daniel Kaluuya, newcomer Bukky Bakray — who shone as a London teenager in “Rocks” — and Korean actress Yuh-Jung Youn.

Zhao also took top honors at the 73rd annual Directors Guild Association Awards on Saturday night.

***

Anne Beatts, a groundbreaking comedy writer who was on the original staff of “Saturday Night Live” and later created the cult sitcom “Square Pegs,” died Wednesday at her home in West Hollywood, Calif. She was 74.

Starting in 1975 and running for five seasons, Beatts was among a team of gifted writers that included Rosie Shuster, Alan Zweibel, Marilyn Suzanne Miller and such cast members as Dan Aykroyd and Chevy Chase who helped make “Saturday Night Live” a cultural phenomenon. With Shuster, she would invent the beloved young nerds — the nasally, Marvin Hamlisch-adoring Lisa Loopner (played by Gilda Radner) and high-pantsed goofball Todd DiLaMuca (Bill Murray), and help coin such catchphrases as Lisa’s, “That’s so funny I forgot to laugh.”

Beatts’ later credits included writing for “Murphy Brown” and “The Belles of Bleeker Street,” producing “A Different World” and helping to write the stage musical “Leader of the Pack.”

The Associated Press

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body of driver whose truck plunged off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel 3 months ago found on Outer Banks
State and Regional News

Body of driver whose truck plunged off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel 3 months ago found on Outer Banks

A body found near Avon in Friday morning is that of Erik Mezick, whose truck plunged off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in December, according to the family. A local resident reported finding the body of a male at 9:14 a.m. on the beach between the villages of Salvo and Avon within the Cape Hatteras National Seashore. It appeared to have been in the ocean for a long time, according to a ...

A stranger’s generosity brings Virginia Beach woman to tears
State and Regional News

A stranger’s generosity brings Virginia Beach woman to tears

Elizabeth Ricks of Virginia Beach went shopping at the Bed Bath & Beyond in the Pembroke area. She wanted to buy two items, one which was a duster kit that she thought was $19.99. Once she got to the register, Ricks asked the cashier to verify the price. It was $44.99, much more than Ricks wanted to pay. She told the cashier she did not want it and would shop for something else. The cashier ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News