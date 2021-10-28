Personalities

The 2021 American Music Award nominations are good 4 Olivia Rodrigo.

The teen pop sensation leads this year’s nominees with seven nods, including artist of the year. Also up for the top prize is the Weeknd, close behind with six nominations.

Tied for third place with five nominations apiece are Doja Cat, Giveon and Bad Bunny. Rounding out this year’s nominees for artist of the year are Ariana Grande, Drake, Taylor Swift and BTS.

Rodrigo received additional nominations for new artist of the year and female pop artist, while her monster hit of a debut single, “Drivers License,” scored nods for trending song, music video and pop song. Her chart-topping debut album “Sour” is up for pop album.

Voting is now officially open for the AMAs, which ABC will broadcast live from Los Angeles Microsoft Theater on Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. EST. Fans can cast ballots for their favorite musicians via the Billboard website or by searching “AMAs” on the TikTok app.

