Personalities

The estate of a writer who chronicled Southern food and life will be auctioned next month to benefit a charity created to continue her philanthropy.
Julia Reed was 59 when she died in August of cancer. She was a contributing editor to Garden & Gun magazine, which chronicles life and culture in the South, and wrote numerous books about the region.
Reed’s estate includes art, furniture, china, flatware and jewelry from her homes in New York, New Orleans and Greenville, Miss., according to Neal Auction Co. of New Orleans.
They will be auctioned online Feb. 5 to benefit the Julia Evans Reed Charitable Trust. Phone, absentee and online bids will be taken.
Gregory Sierra, who had memorable roles in the 1970s sitcoms “Barney Miller” and “Sanford and Son,” has died after battling cancer. He was 83.
Sierra’s widow, Helene, said over the weekend that the actor died on Jan. 4 in Laguna Woods, Calif.
His breakthrough came in 1972 when he played the role of Fred G. Sanford’s neighbor, Julio Fuentes, on “Sanford and Son.” He also earned major attention for playing Sgt. Miguel “Chano” Amanguale on “Barney Miller,” which launched in 1975.
Sierra’s TV credits include “All in the Family,” “Soap,” “Miami Vice,” “Zorro and Son,” “Hawaii Five-O” and “Hill Street Blues.” He also appeared in such films as “Beneath the Planet of the Apes,” “Papillon,” “The Towering Inferno,” “Honey, I Blew Up the Kid” and “The Other Side of the Wind,” which was released in 2018 after more than 40 years in development.
In addition to Helene, he is survived by his daughters, Kelly and Jill, and his granddaughter, Emma.
Original “Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond has begun undergoing chemotherapy treatments after being diagnosed with cancer, according to his representative, Roger Paul.
Diamond, 44, best known for playing Screech on the hit ’90s sitcom, was hospitalized earlier this month in Florida. His team recently disclosed he had cancer.
