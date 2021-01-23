Personalities

The estate of a writer who chronicled Southern food and life will be auctioned next month to benefit a charity created to continue her philanthropy.

Julia Reed was 59 when she died in August of cancer. She was a contributing editor to Garden & Gun magazine, which chronicles life and culture in the South, and wrote numerous books about the region.

Reed’s estate includes art, furniture, china, flatware and jewelry from her homes in New York, New Orleans and Greenville, Miss., according to Neal Auction Co. of New Orleans.

They will be auctioned online Feb. 5 to benefit the Julia Evans Reed Charitable Trust. Phone, absentee and online bids will be taken.

******

Gregory Sierra, who had memorable roles in the 1970s sitcoms “Barney Miller” and “Sanford and Son,” has died after battling cancer. He was 83.

Sierra’s widow, Helene, said over the weekend that the actor died on Jan. 4 in Laguna Woods, Calif.