Personalities

A medical examiner in Florida said Thursday that comedian Bob Saget died from an accidental blow to the head, likely from a backward fall.

Saget was found dead Jan. 9 in a Florida hotel room. He’d performed in the area the night before as part of a stand-up tour.

A toxicology analysis didn’t show any illicit drugs or toxins in Saget’s body. “His injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall,” the medical examiner’s statement said. “The manner of death is accident.”

The medical examiner’s conclusion was first announced by Saget’s family on Wednesday.

The 65-year-old entertainer was found on his hotel bed at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando. A hotel security officer entered the room after Saget failed to check out, and called 911. There were no signs of foul play, authorities said last month.

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter,” his family said.

Superstar entertainer Elton John paid tribute to the late Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin during one of two dynamic shows at Little Caesars Arena this week, saying even as she battled cancer, she performed at one of his shows.

“I love her so much and I still do,” said John. “I have so much respect for her.”

John, 74, who last performed in Detroit in 2018, recalled how not long after he and songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin, released “Border Song (Holy Moses)” in 1970, Franklin covered it and released on her 1972 album “Young, Gifted and Black.” John and Taupin were thrilled.

John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour is crisscrossing the country after kicking off in September 2018. Delayed because of the pandemic, it’s supposed to be John’s final tour.