Personalities

In a trailer out Thursday for “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” the viewer sees a man whose life was simultaneously all about food and not about food at all.

The story of chef-turned-travel documentarian Bourdain, who died by suicide in 2018 at 61, is billed as “an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon.”

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, “Roadrunner” reminds us of a Bourdain whose hair had not yet grayed, a chef who wrote “Kitchen Confidential.”

The documentary captures Bourdain as he transitioned into a different role in which he wandered the world in shows like “No Reservations” and “Parts Unknown,” seeking tastes, thrills and revelations about life. It hits theaters July 16.

***

David Spade will be assuming the role of guest host for the upcoming season of “Bachelor in Paradise” while the franchise’s longtime host, Chris Harrison, continues to take a break from the show after he defended Rachel Kirkconnell’s alleged racist past.