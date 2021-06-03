Personalities

In a trailer out Thursday for “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” the viewer sees a man whose life was simultaneously all about food and not about food at all.
The story of chef-turned-travel documentarian Bourdain, who died by suicide in 2018 at 61, is billed as “an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon.”
Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, “Roadrunner” reminds us of a Bourdain whose hair had not yet grayed, a chef who wrote “Kitchen Confidential.”
The documentary captures Bourdain as he transitioned into a different role in which he wandered the world in shows like “No Reservations” and “Parts Unknown,” seeking tastes, thrills and revelations about life. It hits theaters July 16.
***
David Spade will be assuming the role of guest host for the upcoming season of “Bachelor in Paradise” while the franchise’s longtime host, Chris Harrison, continues to take a break from the show after he defended Rachel Kirkconnell’s alleged racist past.
Spade, 56, will be just one of many celebrities who will be hosting episodes of the show’s seventh season on a rotating basis, according to People magazine.
Followers of Spade will know that he is an avid “Bachelor” fan and offers his comedic take on each episode when it airs on ABC.
***
The dress Princess Diana wore at her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles went on public display Thursday at Kensington Palace, the late princess’s former home in London.
Her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have lent the dress for the exhibition “Royal Style in the Making.” The exhibit also features sketches, photographs and gowns designed for three generations of royal women, including Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother. It runs until Jan. 2.
— From wire reports