Personalities

Just days ahead of the inauguration, prominent Black musicians posted a video calling on the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to address racism and police brutality in the United States.

Led by singer-songwriter Alicia Keys, the three-minute video was launched Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In it, celebrated musicians such as Mary J. Blige, Khalid and Summer Walker list innocuous behaviors that resulted in the death of several Black Americans, including jogging, sleeping in one’s bed and walking down the street.

Titled “17 More Ways You Could Be Killed If You Are Black in America,” the video is an extension of a similar 2016 collaboration, also featuring Keys, called “23 Ways You Could Be Killed If You Are Black in America.”

“I can’t believe I’m back four years later with 17 more ways you can be killed,” Keys says in the clip.

