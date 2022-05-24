Personalities

Aerosmith is canceling a set of shows that would have kicked off the 52-year-old band’s residency in Las Vegas.

The classic rock giants made the announcement on Instagram, blaming 74-year-old singer Steven Tyler’s struggles with addiction for the change in plans.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” the band wrote. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

Tyler, born Steven Victor Tallarico in Manhattan, New York, has been singing for the “Dream On” band since 1970. He and guitarist Joe Perry came to be dubbed “The Toxic Twins” during the band’s early years, when they were known for using hard drugs.

The Boston-born group plans to resume performances in September after Tyler has focused on “his well-being.”

******

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has officially landed at MSNBC, where she is expected to make appearances on the network’s cable and streaming programs as well as host a new original show.

The program, set to debut in the first quarter of 2023, will “bring together her unique perspective from behind the podium and her deep experience in the highest levels of government and presidential politics,” the network said in a statement Tuesday.

In a tweet, Psaki wrote that she was thrilled to join the network this fall. “Breaking down the facts and getting to the bottom of what’s driving the issues that matter most to people in this country has never been more important,” she wrote.

Psaki most recently served as White House spokesperson for the first 16 months of the Biden administration.