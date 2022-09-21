Personalities

Contrary to popular belief, the Barbie life is not always fantastic, at least according to Margot Robbie.

In a recent interview on “The Tonight Show,” the Australian actor, who stars as the iconic doll in Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming film, “Barbie,” told Jimmy Fallon she was embarrassed by the set photos that leaked of her and her co-star, Ryan Gosling, in their gaudy get-ups in June.

“We look like we’re like laughing and having fun, but we’re dying on the inside,” Robbie said. “I was like, ‘This is the most humiliating moment of my life.’”

In the photos, the two are wearing matching neon workout outfits while roller skating down the Venice Beach, Calif., bike path. The shots quickly became the object of internet fascination.

The “I, Tonya” star said she was surprised by the attention the photos of the duo conjured up.

“I knew there was going to be a little bit of attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did,” she said.

“Barbie” is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

***

CMT selected Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson and Walker Hayes as its 2022 artists of the year and will honor them at an annual ceremony airing next month, organizers announced Wednesday.

Brown and Combs both previously earned the distinction in 2019 and 2021 while Pearce, Johnson and Hayes are receiving the honor for the first time.

“We are honored to recognize the astounding achievements of this illustrious group of artists over the past year,” Margaret Comeaux, senior vice president at CMT, said in a statement Wednesday.

CMT will air the 90-minute special on Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. EST, with other yet-to-be-named artists set to perform at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville.