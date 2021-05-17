Personalities

Nick Jonas was reportedly hospitalized after suffering an injury on the set of a TV show over the weekend.

The pop star and actor sustained the injury Saturday night and had returned home by Sunday, TMZ reported.

The nature of Jonas’ injury has not been released, nor has the name of the series that the “Close” singer was working on at the time.

He is still expected to take part Monday on “The Voice,” the reality singing competition series that he’s a coach on.

Jonas, 28, rose to fame as a member of the wildly popular Jonas Brothers boy band of siblings, and has also enjoyed success as a solo artist with songs such as “Chains” and “Jealous.”

His movie credits include roles in the “Jumanji” adventure comedies and in the sci-fi thriller “Chaos Walking,” which premiered earlier this year. He is currently in his second season on “The Voice,” and will be replaced on the coaching panel next season by fellow pop star Ariana Grande.

***

Ariana Grande is a newlywed.

A representative for the singer confirmed that she recently married real estate agent Dalton Gomez.