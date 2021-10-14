Personalities

Britain’s Prince William has criticized some of the world’s richest men for using their wealth to fund a new space race and space tourism rather than trying to fix the problems on Earth instead.

William voiced his disapproval in an interview with the BBC aired Thursday, a day after former “Star Trek” actor William Shatner became the oldest man to fly to space, in a rocket funded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

“We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live,” said William, who is second in line to the British throne.

Asked whether he would like to become a space tourist, William said “I have absolutely no interest in going that high.”

“I’ve been up to 65,000 feet once in a plane, that was truly terrifying,” said William, who served in the Royal Air Force as a helicopter pilot. “That’s high enough.”

***

The Rolling Stones have not played their controversial 1971 mega-hit “Brown Sugar” on their current “No Filter” tour and fans may not hear it live again.