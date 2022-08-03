Personalities

Country music star Kenny Chesney is mourning the death of a fan whom police say fell from an escalator at his concert in Denver on Saturday.

The incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. local time when the woman sat on the railing of an escalator at Empower Field and fell, police said, according to the Denver Post.

“I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show,” Chesney, 54, told the newspaper in a statement, calling her death “heartbreaking.”

“Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more,” the singer said. “For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and family’s loss, I grieve with them and for them.”

Denver Police spokesman Nate Magee said the fall appeared to be an accident, according to the Denver Post. He also said he didn’t know how far she fell or whether alcohol was a factor.

The fall happened at the end of the concert, Empower Field said.

Chesney, a six-time Grammy nominee, is in the middle of his “Here and Now” tour.

***

Jake Gyllenhaal has some big shoes to fill.

The Academy Award-nominated actor will star in a reboot of one of Patrick Swayze’s most beloved movies.

The 1989 cult classic “Road House,” in which the late-’80s and ’90s heartthrob played a psychology degree-holding bar bouncer in small-town Missouri, is getting revived for Prime Video.

Gyllenhaal, the “Brokeback Mountain” stud, plays — according to Amazon — “a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys.”

In 2020, the original “Road House” was ranked at No. 1 on Variety’s top 100 movies that saved the cable television format.

Production for the new film is scheduled to begin in the Dominican Republic this month.