Personalities

The U.K. fell silent for two minutes on Remembrance Sunday as King Charles III led the nation in honoring servicemen and women who lost their lives in past conflicts.

Big Ben chimed 11 times to mark the start of the silence as thousands of veterans, including some who had served during World War II, looked on solemnly under gray London skies.

Their number gets fewer each year — adding poignancy to the appearance of Charles, leading the ceremony for the first time since the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September. She had served as a mechanic and truck driver during the last months of World War II, and continued to join the annual commemoration in London well into her 90s.

The veterans watched Charles lay a newly designed wreath of poppies at the foot of the Cenotaph, London’s war memorial. The Prince of Wales and the Earl of Wessex as well as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the leader of the opposition also laid wreaths. Many thousands thronged the streets to watch and join in the silence, though they applauded when 10,000 veterans later marched past

***

Christina Applegate might be taking her final bow soon. The Emmy winner’s role as Jen Harding on “Dead to Me” could be her last following her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, she told Variety.

Noting that filming the third and final season of the Emmy-nominated Netflix hit was “as hard as you would possibly think it would be,” Applegate, 50, said she was at work when she learned of her diagnosis, which she went public with in August 2021.

Netflix “even let us take a break for a couple of months so that I could mourn, and find treatment,” said Applegate, who won a guest actress Emmy for “Friends” in 2003.

Applegate said she, co-star Linda Cardellini and creator Liz Feldman all wanted “Dead to Me” and its characters to have “closure,” so they forged ahead with the final season, which premieres Thursday.