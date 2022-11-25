Guess who came to dinner.

Holocaust skeptic Nick Fuentes joined Donald Trump and the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, during a dinner conversation at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

It was during that meeting Tuesday Ye claimed he asked Trump to be his running mate in the 2024 presidential election in which both right-wing media personalities are candidates. Trump declined, according to Ye.

Trump confirmed in a statement posted to his social media platform that Fuentes, 24, came as one of Ye’s guests. He claimed to be expecting only the controversial rapper that night.

“[Ye] unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Ye said on social media that Trump was “really impressed” by Fuentes who just last week on his webstreaming program suggested sending the military into Black neighborhoods because “They’re never going to vote for us.”

******

Jennifer Lopez announced a new album inspired by husband Ben Affleck on Friday — 20 years after releasing her first album dedicated to the actor.

Lopez’s announcement promises a musical journey through her reconciliation with the Oscar-winning Affleck, whom she married in July in Las Vegas .

Lopez’s Instagram announcement came days after she wiped out all of her previous posts and made her other social channels dark.

The couple, dubbed Bennifer by fans, were engaged in the early 2000s but went their separate ways, with Lopez starting a family with singer Marc Anthony and Affleck marrying and having three kids with actor Jennifer Garner.

They got back together shortly after Lopez called off her engagement to former Yankee Alex Rodriguez last year.