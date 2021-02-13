Personalities

When Dwayne Johnson, billed as The Rock in his pro wrestling days, sold the idea for a TV comedy about his colorful early years to NBC in early 2020, he was delighted to tell his parents that a version of their family life was bound for the small screen.

Just days later, his father was felled by a blood clot-caused heart attack at age 75. His loss inevitably altered “Young Rock,” said Johnson, who plays himself in the series debuting 8 p.m. EST Tuesday. A trio of actors portray Johnson’s younger iterations.

The series intended to include the elder Johnson’s highs and lows, but after his death his son decided to lean more fully into his “really uncanny ability to make anyone feel good.”

“Young Rock” is structured around Johnson’s depiction as a 2032 presidential candidate — a less time-certain move the political independent has considered. Is he preparing America for his next chapter?

“I think the people will prepare me. I can say that,” he replied with a laugh.

Matthew Willig stands tall as the late Andre the Giant, one of the wrestling world figures shown as a commonplace part of Johnson’s uncommon childhood and youth marred by setbacks he fought to overcome.