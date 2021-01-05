Personalities

Eric Jerome Dickey, the bestselling novelist who blended crime, romance and eroticism in “Sister, Sister,” “Waking With Enemies” and dozens of other stories about contemporary Black life, has died at age 59.
Dickey’s publicist at Penguin Random House, Emily Canders, told The Associated Press that the author died Sunday in Los Angeles after a long illness.
Dickey was an aspiring actor and stand-up comic who began writing fiction in his mid-30s and shaped a witty, conversational and sometimes graphic prose style. It brought him a wide readership through such novels as “Sister, Sister” and “Naughty or Nice” and through his “Gideon” crime fiction series, which included “Sleeping With Strangers” and “Resurrecting Midnight.”
***
vvv
Actress and model Tanya Roberts has died at age 65 after her publicist mistakenly pronounced her dead earlier this week.
The James Bond actress and “That ‘70s Show” star died Monday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, her partner, Lance O’Brien, confirmed to the New York Times on Tuesday.
After falsely reporting that Roberts had died earlier on Monday, the actress’ publicist, Mike Pingel, corrected the mistake, confirming to the Associated Press that she was alive and in “dire” condition as of late Monday morning.
***
vvv
The 2021 Grammy Awards will no longer take place this month and will instead broadcast in March from Los Angeles due to a recent surge in coronavirus cases and deaths in California.
The Recording Academy told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the annual show would shift from its original Jan. 31 broadcast to an unspecified date in March.
The Grammys will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles County, the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis, which has surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths and has had 40% of the deaths in California, the third state to reach the 25,000 death count.
— From wire reports