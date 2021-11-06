Personalities

The long-awaited film adaptation of Broadway hit “Wicked” has finally found its two magical leading ladies in Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the pair announced Thursday on Instagram.

“Thank goodness,” Grande, 28, said in a post alongside five photos, including the moment she learned she won the role of Galinda-turned-Glinda the Good Witch, originated by Kristin Chenoweth. Grande also included a snap of the pink bouquet Erivo, 34, sent her.

“Pink goes good with Green,” Erivo, 34, captioned her four photos, featuring the moment she learned she won the role of Elphaba, the titular “Wicked” Witch of the West, originated by Idina Menzel, and her gleeful Zoom meeting with Grande.

That meeting, which included director Jon M. Chu, took place “moments before we announced it to the world,” according to the filmmaker’s Instagram Story.

The announcement comes on the heels of a Hollywood Reporter story in which insiders revealed that “Wicked,” which has been in development at Universal since 2004, was delayed again as production moved from Atlanta to the U.K., with filming set to begin in June.

Prior to the switch, filming was expected to kick off in March.