Personalities

Lady Gaga is ready to just dance at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.
MTV announced Thursday that Gaga, who is tied as the most-nominated act alongside Ariana Grande, will perform at the Aug. 30 event. Other performers include The Weeknd, BTS, J Balvin, Doja Cat, Maluma, Roddy Ricch and CNCO.
Seven of Gaga’s nine nominations — including video of the year — are for her collaboration with Grande on the No. 1 hit “Rain on Me.”
The 2020 VMAs were originally to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The awards show will now be held outdoors at various places in New York in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Actress-singer Keke Palmer will host the show.
***
Bette Midler is using words and pictures to tell a New York story.
Midler’s picture book “The Tale of the Mandarin Duck” will be published Feb. 16, Random House Books for Young Readers announced Thursday. With a story based on a real duck seen in Central Park in 2018, the book combines Midler’s words, photographs by former New York Times book critic Michiko Kakutani and illustrations by Joana Avillez.
Midler said she thought of the book after seeing Kakutani’s pictures of the duck in the park.
***
There is still plenty of life in Stephenie Meyer’s “Twilight Saga.”
Meyer is planning at least two more books in her megaselling vampire series, she said during a recent promotional event. Meanwhile, the author’s long-awaited “Midnight Sun” sold more than 1 million copies in its first week, Little, Brown announced Thursday.
“There are two more books I think in the world that I want to write,” she said. “I have got them outlined and a chapter written I think of the first one, so I know it’s there. I am not ready to do that right now. I want to do something brand new.”
