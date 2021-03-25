Personalities

Jessica Walter, an actor whose career spanned six decades and included signature roles on “Arrested Development” and “Archer,” has died, her publicist has confirmed. She was 80.

The Emmy winner for lead actress in TV’s “Amy Prentiss” died in her sleep Wednesday at home in New York City.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom, Jessica,” her daughter, Brooke Bowman said in a statement Thursday. “ Her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre.”

In recent years, Walter played Malory Archer on the FX television series “Archer” and Lucille Bluth on Fox’s “Arrested Development.”

In addition to her Emmy win, Walter was also nominated for work on “Arrested Development,” “Trapper John, M.D.” and “The Streets of San Francisco.” She was nominated for two Golden Globes, for “Grand Prix” and “Play Misty for Me.”

Walter was predeceased by husband Ron Leibman in 2019, and is survived by daughter Bowman, who is senior VP for drama programming at Fox Entertainment.