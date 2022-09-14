Personalities

A federal jury on Wednesday convicted R. Kelly of several child pornography charges in his hometown of Chicago, delivering another legal blow to a singer who used to be one of the biggest R&B stars in the world.

Kelly, 55, was found guilty on three counts of child pornography but was acquitted of a conspiracy to obstruct justice charge accusing him of fixing his state child pornography trial in 2008.

The decision comes after a federal judge in New York sentenced Kelly to 30 years in prison in June for racketeering and sex trafficking. Based on that sentence, he won’t be eligible for release until he is around 80.

The Chicago trial was, in many ways, a do-over of Kelly’s 2008 child pornography trial, with a key video critical to both.

The legal challenges for Kelly — who rose from poverty on Chicago’s South Side to become a Grammy-winning superstar — are not yet over. Two further trials are pending: one in Minnesota and another in state court in Chicago.

***

Is Demi Lovato hanging up those touring shoes? The singer announced in a since-deleted social media post that she was sick and “this next tour” would be her last.

“I’m so f— sick I can’t get out of bed,” the 30-year-old wrote in her Instagram stories over a series of photos looking out a window. “I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys.”

Representatives for the singer didn’t immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment or clarification on the deleted posts.

In her note about ending the on-the-road part of her career, Lovato — who just wrapped the seven-date South American leg of her Holy Fvck Tour — appeared to be referring to the upcoming North American leg of the tour, which kicks off Sept. 22. Lovato will play two dozen U.S. and Canadian cities.