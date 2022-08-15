Personalities

Amber Heard’s legal team is getting a shake-up.

The actor hired attorneys David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown of the Ballard Spahr law firm to represent her as she appeals the ruling in Johnny Depp’s defamation case. They replace attorney Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, who represented Heard during the trial.

Jurors sided with Depp in June at the end of the six-week trial in Virginia, awarding him more than $10 million after he sued his ex-wife Heard for defamation over an op-ed in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard didn’t name Depp in the piece, but had previously accused him of domestic violence.

“A different court warrants different representation, particularly as so much new evidence is now coming to light,” a representative for Heard said Monday.

Axelrod, a partner based in Pennsylvania, and Ward Brown, a partner based in Washington, D.C., represented The New York Times in the newspaper’s win over Sarah Palin in a libel lawsuit. Ben Rottenborn, who represented Heard during the trial, will also be part of her appeal efforts.

***

Nearly 50 years after Sacheen Littlefeather stood on the Academy Awards stage on behalf of Marlon Brando to speak about the depiction of Native Americans in Hollywood films, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences apologized to her for the abuse she endured.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures says it will host Littlefeather, now 75, for an evening of “conversation, healing and celebration” on Sept. 17.

When Brando won best actor for “The Godfather,” Littlefeather took the stage, becoming the first Native American woman to do so at the Academy Awards. She explained Brando could not accept the award due to “the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry.”

The 1973 Oscars were held during the American Indian Movement’s two-month occupation of Wounded Knee in South Dakota.