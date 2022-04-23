Personalities

Actor Bill Murray, who has developed a reputation for becoming hostile toward his co-stars, has again made headlines for allegedly misbehaving at work.

According to Deadline, production on Searchlight Pictures’ “Being Mortal” was suspended this week after Murray was reportedly accused of exhibiting inappropriate behavior on set. The film adaptation of surgeon Atul Gawande’s bestselling book of the same name also stars Aziz Ansari, Keke Palmer and Seth Rogen.

Deadline reported Thursday that the Murray complaint did not involve Rogen or Ansari, who is also credited as writer and director of the picture. Slated to premiere next year, “Being Mortal” will mark Ansari’s feature directorial debut.

Searchlight Pictures confirmed Wednesday that the “Being Mortal” production had been suspended but would not comment on an ongoing investigation.

A representative for Murray has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

***

Sean “Diddy” Combs will host this year’s Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas next month — 25 years after he took home his first Billboard honor.

“This will be unlike any awards show — I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high,” the Harlem-born “Coming Home” rapper, 52, said in a statement Friday. He’ll also serve as executive producer of the show.

“The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I’m excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises,” he continued.

In 1997, Diddy’s multi-platinum album, “No Way Out” was honored when the Bad Boy Records founder took home the Billboard Music Award for Top Rap Song for “I’ll Be Missing You,” as well as the honor for Top Rap Artist.

Awards are based on chart success, streaming, airplay and social media interactions from April 10, 2021, through March 26 of this year.