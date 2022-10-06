Personalities

Kevin Spacey’s lawyer told a jury Thursday that a sexual misconduct allegation that derailed his theatrical career was the product of a young actor’s inability to tell the difference between real life and a scene he played on Broadway eight times a week.

Jurors in a New York courtroom heard opening statements in what is expected to be a two-week trial in a lawsuit brought by Anthony Rapp, the actor who in 2017 became the first in a string of people to publicly accuse the “House of Cards” star of inappropriate touching or sexual advances. The lawsuit stems from an alleged encounter between the two men in 1986, when Rapp was a 14-year-old getting praise for a role in the play “Precious Sons” and Spacey, then 26, was having his own breakout moment on Broadway as the co-star of “Long Day’s Journey Into Night.”

Rapp — who says the older actor invited him to a party at his Manhattan apartment, then tried to seduce him in a bedroom after the other guests had left — wants compensation for mental and emotional suffering, medical expenses and loss of work.

For the first time, the major U.S. theater chains will play a Netflix release after exhibitors and the streaming service reached a deal for a sneak-peek run of Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

Netflix announced Thursday that AMC, Regal Cinemas and Cinemark will all carry the “Knives Out” sequel for an exclusive one-week run beginning Nov. 23, one month before it begins streaming on Dec. 23.

Up until now, those chains have largely refused to program Netflix releases. But as theatrical windows have shortened from three months to frequently closer to 45 days, and streaming-only releases have sometimes lacked the buzz generated by moviegoing, Netflix and the chains finally found common ground.

The deal stops short of a full theatrical release window for “Glass Onion,” which premiered last month at the Toronto International Film Festival and stars Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc. Johnson’s film will play in about 600 domestic theaters in addition to an international rollout.