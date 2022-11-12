Personalities

Saying he wants to clear his name, Alec Baldwin on Friday sued people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun that he was using when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a 2021 filming accident in New Mexico.

Baldwin filed a cross-complaint in Superior Court in Los Angeles alleging negligence against some of the people sued by a script supervisor, Mamie Mitchell. Among other things, it seeks a share of any damages that Mitchell may win from the people Baldwin names and asks that they pay for any damages assessed against him.

Baldwin says that during rehearsal for a scene, he pointed the gun and released the hammer of the gun, which discharged.

The shot fatally wounded Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza in the shoulder.

Baldwin has maintained he was told the gun was safe and that he did not pull the trigger.

“More than anyone else on that set, Baldwin has been wrongfully viewed as the perpetrator of this tragedy. By these cross-claims, Baldwin seeks to clear his name,” the actor’s lawsuit says.

***

Fans celebrated the legacy of slain rapper Takeoff on Friday at a memorial service in Atlanta, near where the artist grew up, that drew Justin Bieber, Drake and other big names in the music industry.

Takeoff, part of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos with uncle Quavo and cousin Offset, was shot and killed this month in Houston. A woman and another man were also wounded in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Dozens of fans lined up early at the State Farm Arena despite rainy weather.

Free tickets to the memorial service were available to Georgia residents. Well before Friday, organizers said the event had reached capacity.

Migos’ record label, Quality Control, mourned Takeoff’s death in a statement posted on Instagram that attributed it to “senseless violence and a stray bullet.” Police have said nothing about the gunshot being stray.