Personalities

Just as the embattled Shia LaBeouf revealed that he was contemplating suicide ahead of converting to Catholicism, he found himself embroiled in a war of words with his former director Olivia Wilde, who recently said she fired him from her new film, “Don’t Worry Darling,” because his creative process “was not conducive to the ethos” she demands on her productions.

According to Variety, LaBeouf denied Wilde’s claim and asserted that he “quit the film due to lack of rehearsal time,” citing 2020 emails and text messages he allegedly sent the director before she replaced him with her now-boyfriend Harry Styles.

“Firing me never took place, Olivia ,” he reportedly wrote. “So I am humbly asking, as a person with an eye toward making things right, that you correct the narrative as best you can. I hope none of this negatively [affects] you, and that your film is successful in all the ways you want it to be.”

The life and times of the “First Lady of Song” has been turned into a musical — with a powerhouse team developing it for Broadway.

Acclaimed playwright, author and actress Anna Deavere Smith has written a new musical about jazz icon Ella Fitzgerald that is currently being workshopped at Open Jar Studios in New York City.

Titled “Ella: An American Musical,” the work will depict the influential jazz icon — who died in 1996 — at different points in her life, drawing from her own songbook for the score.

Tony and three-time Grammy Award-winning jazz giant Dee Dee Bridgewater has been tapped to play the ghost of Fitzgerald, and Charity Angel Dawson will portray a younger version of the world-renowned vocalist .

“Composers wanted Ella Fitzgerald to sing their songs because listening to her, they knew how their songs were supposed to be sung,” Smith said in a statement. “She sang America through some of its most discordant times. She was America’s love song. She was an American miracle.”